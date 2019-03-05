Crews battle massive, 2-alarm fire in Evanston

EVANSTON, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati fire officials are investigating the cause of a large, two-alarm fire and possible explosion in an Evanston multi-family house early Tuesday.
Flames broke out at the residence in the 3300 block of Fairfield Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m.
At least two families were evacuated by 2:10 a.m. as the top story blaze worked its way down the building, fire officials said.
Shortly after, fire flashed, prompting all firefighters to evacuate the building themselves for their own safety.
They went back in just before 2:30 a.m. and then additional ambulances and the American Red Cross were summoned to the scene.
No injuries were reported.
