David Dooley murder retrial: Judge denies motion for mistrial

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - David Dooley’s defense team filed a motion for a mistrial Tuesday after a witness took the stand and said something she wasn’t supposed to with the jury in the room.
Dooley’s conviction for killing co-worker Michelle Mockbee in 2012 was rejected when new evidence surfaced.
The court proceeding came to an abrupt halt when a witness answered a question posed by defense attorney Deanna Dennison. Judge J.R. Strand told the jury to disregard it because the first Dooley murder trial is considered a distraction.
“I’m instructing you to give no consideration to what happened in the first trial," the judge said.
He then denied a motion for a mistrial.
A key witness in that first trial -- and here again -- is former Boone County detective Bruce McVay. His affair with then-Prosecutor Linda Tally Smith was discovered in 2017, but the defense team says it’s an irrelevant issue this time around.
“Where Michelle’s body was found we didn’t have an instrument that was used to injure her or to kill her," said McVay.
McVay was the lead detective on the case and interviewed all the workers that morning, including Dooley.
“There was some confusion with David Dooley," McVay said.
Both sides agree that Mockbee died just after 6 a.m. A security camera picked up Dooley’s truck leaving Thermo Fisher at 6:31 a.m. Dooley says he went home to check on his wife Janet but in his police interview the night after the murder, Dooley found out that his wife told investigators he did not come home.
David and Janet Dooley had a contract to do janitorial work at Thermo Fisher. Prosecutors believe Dooley drove the weapon and other items used to kill Mockbee off the property that morning.
He said he had cleaned the second floor conference room the morning Mockbee was found.
“There was garbage in the garbage can and David Dooley had already told us that he had emptied the garbage. That was not true," said McVay.
The prosecution tried to point out that Dooley was too busy dealing with Mockbee to clean the second floor where her body was found.
