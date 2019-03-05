Flurries possible through the evening

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Flurries will develop through the evening then by midnight will dissipate.
The arctic cold continues overnight but a warming trend begins Wednesday.
A weak disturbance will bring some light snow - likely flurries Thursday. A stronger, wetter system will bring a wet wintry mix Friday with the chance of a few slick spots Friday Morning, followed by a surge of warm, moist tropical air with showers Saturday daytime and heavy rain and thunder Saturday night and early Sunday.
Weekend high temps will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
