Forecast: Cold week, weekend precipitation ahead

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Temperatures will range from 10 to 17 degrees in most areas Tuesday morning.
A few rural valleys may reach single digits above zero briefly. It will be cold again -- the high temperature is forecast to reach 27 degrees. A few flurries will develop as a weak disturbance moves through the Tri-State.
Tuesday will be dry and cold again, then Wednesday a fast-moving clipper system will bring some light snow to Cincinnati.
It looks like 1 inch (or 2 inches) may fall but with temperatures exceeding freezing the day should be wet with only isolated slick spots.
A major storm will force warm, moist air into the region for Friday and the weekend. As the system approaches, a mix of rain and snow is expected Friday then rain with non-severe thunderstorms embedded in the rain shield for Saturday and Sunday morning.
