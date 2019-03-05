Former caregiver arrested for rape of a patient at Mason retirement home

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A former caregiver at a Mason retirement home was arrested for raping a patient in 2000.
According to the Mason Police Department, an investigation led to the arrest of Michael Schneider. He is accused of raping the victim who was in his care at the Cedar Villay Retirement Community.
Schneider was arrested at his Union Township residence on Tuesday.
He is being held in the Warren County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Schneider is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Police said Cedar Village has been fully cooperative with the investigation.
