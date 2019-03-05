A FRIGID DAY!

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It is a frigid start to the day! Wind chill values are at or below zero -- Dress warmly!
This afternoon, daytime highs will only be in the 20s. Watch for some light snow this afternoon and evening.
Unseasonably cold conditions stick around for the rest of this week. Light snow will move across the region Thursday into Friday. Light accumulations will be possible.
Conditions warm up heading toward the weekend. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible on Sunday.
