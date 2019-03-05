Matthew 25: Ministries takes supplies to tornado victims in South

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Matthew: 25 Ministries on Tuesday is sending supplies and their Disaster Response Team to help communities devastated by the deadly tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia.
At least a dozen tornadoes touched down in Alabama and Georgia killing at least 23 people, leaving a path of destruction approximately one mile wide and 30 miles long, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Matthew 25: Ministries Disaster Response Team will bring much needed help to those affected by the tornadoes.
Their trucks are packed with P&G personal care kits, household and cleaning products, Cintas first-aid and safety kits, Pampers diapers, Charmin toilet paper, Tide pods, generator and fans.
The team will distribute this aid and meet with partners to talk about long-term distribution efforts.
If you would like to help Matthew 25: Ministries is asking for non-perishable food items, bottled water, personal care products, baby supplies, first-aid items, cleaning supplies and paper products like toilet paper and paper towels.
You can also donate money or your time by volunteering at their Blue Ash facility.
Click here for more information: www.m25m.org
