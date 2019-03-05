Ohio teen who defied mother by getting vaccinated testifies before Congress

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Ohio teen who received vaccinations against his mother’s wishes at the age of 18 is testifying in front of Congress on Tuesday.
Ethan Lindenberger, a senior at Norwalk High School, is set to testify at the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing “Vaccines Save Lives: What Is Driving Preventable Disease Outbreaks?” beginning at 10 a.m.
The 18-year-old made news after deciding to defy his mother. She taught him that it was normal for most kids to go without vaccines, but Lindenberger learned as he grew up that his mother misled him with inaccurate health information.
Other witnesses set to testify with Lindenberger include John Wiesman, Secretary of Health with the Washington State Department of Health and John Boyle, President and CEO of Immune Deficiency Foundation.
