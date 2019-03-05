Olympic level rowing returns to Cincinnati region this summer

“We are excited to bring our summer national championship event back to Cincinnati’s Lake Harsha,” said USRowing CEO Patrick McNerney in a prepared statement. “Lake Harsha has a long and storied history of hosting some of our nation’s top events. We look forward to working with the Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau to put on spectacular regattas for our athletes, coaches and fans, and to continue to invest in a great venue at East Fork State Park.”