Prominent civil rights lawyer investigating death of Kyle Plush

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A prominent civil rights attorney is looking the death of Kyle Plush and how Cincinnati police and call takers responded to the teen’s 911 calls for help.
“We are investigating,” Al Gerhardstein told FOX19 NOW Tuesday morning, declining further comment.
Kyle Plush suffocated to death inside his van at Seven Hills School in Madisonville nearly a year ago, in April 2018, despite calling Cincinnati’s 911 center twice for help.
He was not found for hours.
His father finally located him in the van when he went looking for his son after he didn’t return home from school.
City Council promptly took action following Kyle’s death and pledged sweeping changes to emergency response procedures.
They held a series of public meetings during a public inquiry, hours-long sessions Kyle’s family patiently sat through as everyone sought answers.
During one, Kyle’s family walked out of City Hall after a relative said Councilman Wendell Young “crossed the line.”
Young told the family: “On the day you lost your son, it seems to me everything that could possibly go wrong went wrong. I don’t know that any level of finger-pointing or witch-hunting is going to change that.”
Then, a few minutes later, he added: "I suspect that there will be attempts to do what the law allows to be done to try to, in some way, to make up for what happened with you. But there's no amount of money that's going to make you happy. There's no amount of..."
Kyle's father, Ron Plush, called out: "This isn't about money!"
He wiped tears off his face.
Young kept talking "I believe that there's no amount of blame that's going to make the situation better. So I think at the end -"
Kyle's uncle jumped up and yelled: "You know what, stop this right here. This is the most insensitive thing I've ever heard! You guys were doing wonderful til this guy started talking. I'm tired. You've crossed the line! You have crossed the line."
Kyle's father, uncle and two other relatives stalked out.
The exchange visibly shook council members.
The Plushes returned for meetings that would follow and publicly praised Council when they approved $454,000 to increase 911 staff and to improve technology at the 911 center as part of a 12-month action plan.
The city took oversight of the 911 center away from the Cincinnati Police Department and returned it to civilian control.
The city also launched a new system called Smart911 designed to make it easier for first responders to find 911 callers in an emergency.
Once people register for it, their emergency information will automatically be displayed to call takers when they dial 911.
As part of those reforms, city council also hired two firms to conduct independent investigations at an estimated cost of $186,000.
Consultants analyzed how the city’s 911 call takers and Cincinnati Police Department responded to Kyle’s calls for help.
Kyle’s family, however, was deeply troubled and upset with the results when they were released late last year.
The reports called for an overhaul to 911 center procedures and cross-training between police, 911 call takers and other reforms.
It also found much fault with the 911 dispatchers’s handling of the call and the police internal investigation into Kyle’s death.
But the Plush family was upset the city’s consultants didn’t go far enough, present solutions or even conduct new interviews of Cincinnati’s officers and dispatchers.
The investigations cleared Cincinnati police’s response to Kyle’s two 911 calls.
Ron Plush told City Council he found the independent consultant’s report “very disturbing.”
“As I sit here and talk through this, I have no reason to believe that if someone called 911 trapped in a van that this wouldn’t happen again. What has changed since that time that has prevented that? And that is what our family is focused on," he asked back in November.
His wife, Jill Plush, told Council: “This report is not enough!"
She called for “good technology”, dedicated employees and “the process, and I think that’s where the breakdown was, the process. ..When you don’t have strong leadership, everything below it crumbles.”
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters also conducted a separate probe into Kyle’s death and said no criminal charges would be filed.
Council turned to an outside investigation after they and the Plush family were less than impressed by Cincinnati Police’s probe.
It fell short of answering critical questions and City Council members and the Plush family had to pull more information out by asking a series of questions and holding more meetings.
