Report: John Schnatter to resign from Papa John’s board of directors
John Schnatter resigned as the Chairman of the Board on July 11. (Photo source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | March 5, 2019 at 8:35 AM EST - Updated March 5 at 4:40 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – John Schnatter and the company he founded, Papa John’s, reached an agreement that involves Schnatter resigning from the board of directors.

Under the agreement, Schnatter would resign once an independent director was appointed, according to Reuters. The company said it would work with Schnatter to find a independent director who was not associated with the hedge fund Starboard Value LP or Schnatter.

Schnatter stepped down as CEO of Papa John’s in December of 2017 after he admitted to using a racial slur during a conference call with a marketing agency. He later stepped down as chairman of the Papa John’s board in July of 2018.

