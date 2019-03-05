Sheriff’s office unsure if severely emaciated dog will survive, owner charged

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced charges against the owner of a dog that was found in such poor condition, it may not survive.
WEST CHESTER, OH (FOX19) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced charges against the owner of a dog that was found in such poor condition, it may not survive.

Officials charged Arlene Dynell McKinnon, 39, with cruelty to a companion animal.

The sheriff’s office says Hamilton County dog wardens alerted Butler County’s dog wardens after a witness told officials they saw a dog being dumped in its cage at the SPCA in Sharonville.

*WARNING: Graphic picture shown below

Officials say the dog was found in horrible condition; emaciated, covered in sores and filthy.

McKinnon told deputies she owned the dog for several months and it stayed in a cage because of her busy schedule.

“This is happening way too often in our County where people think starving a dog is better than reaching out for help. I will continue to hold people accountable for these disgusting actions against defenseless animals," Sheriff Richard Jones said.

The dog is receiving 24-hour care due to its condition, officials say. They are not sure the dog will survive.

