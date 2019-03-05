VIDEO: Man accused of threatening officer swings at deputy in Justice Center

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says newly-released video from inside the Justice Center shows an inmate taking several swings at a deputy.
Carlos Hoskins has added a fourth-degree felony charge for assault after court records say he hit Deputy Edward Colwell on Feb. 26.
According to the arrest report, Hoskins approached the deputy while he was calling out the names of inmates to be transferred to different floors of the Justice Center. Hoskins is said to have been trying to get a new pin number for the telephone when Hoskins asked him to walk away from his location. Hoskins is said to have also made verbal threats.
The report reads: “As Deputy Colwell attempted to walk Hoskins away from the door, Hoskins turned and swung on Deputy Colwell, hitting him on the arms. Hoskins then swung again, striking Deputy Colwell in the facial area."
Hoskins was being held in the Justice Center on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at the time of the incident. Court records indicate that at the time of his arrest, on Feb. 25, Hoskins attempted to assault the arresting officer making “threats and use of abusive language towards officers."
Hoskins is due back in Hamilton County Court on March 11.
