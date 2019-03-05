Woman caught on camera trying to break into Reading vehicles

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Lock your vehicles, and take your valuables inside -- a warning Reading residents are taking seriously after a woman was caught on video trying to break into multiple vehicles.
You see her checking several car door handles, hoping to get lucky, and she did.
Reading police say the woman broke into a vehicle and stole money from inside it on Hunt Road.
In several videos, she isn’t successful breaking into the vehicles, but when she got to a home on Hunt Road Saturday night, she struck gold stealing $180 from a Honda Accord, which belongs to Erin Rice.
Rice says she didn’t realize it right away but as soon as she got into her car she knew something was off.
“I actually found out Sunday morning when I went to leave for work and I got in my car and noticed it smelled like cigarettes and I don’t smoke. I found that to be odd and I didn’t realize someone got into my car until I saw some video of it,” said Rice.
Rice says she saw the video on Facebook being shared among her neighbors and suddenly panicked.
“I ran back to my car and remembered I left some money in my console it was gone. I had a bunch of change gone so that’s when I put two and two together,” said Rice.
She says she realized that she forgot to lock her door after she finished her shift. She’s a server and was planning to deposit the money the next day but the woman beat her to it.
"I was really upset because that's the money I made prior. I felt extremely violated unsafe in my own neighborhood," said Rice.
Rice says the woman has been out in their neighborhood for the past several weeks.
She says when she made the report of the break-in to Reading Police the officer said that the woman has been convicted previously for similar crimes.
“I’m a mom, I go to school. I work hard for the money I made I which she wouldn’t have done it,” Rice said. However, she says she has learned her lesson.
Going forward she says she will triple check to make sure her car doors are locked and she is reminding her neighbors to do the same just in case the woman decides to come back.
Reading police say they will not be available for a comment until Wednesday.
