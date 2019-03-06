CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The arctic cold continues Wednesday morning.
A warming trend will soon begin but it will be slow at first. A weak disturbance will bring some light, wet snow Thursday. Air temperatures will be warmer than freezing more than likely roads will be wet and not icy. A stronger and wetter system will bring a wintry mix Friday morning with the chance of a numerous slick spots for the Friday morning commute.
FRIDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Look for a slick mix or snow for the morning commute.
A surge of warm, moist tropical air arrives Saturday with showers during the day. As the storm makes it closest approach to Cincinnati heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms will rumble across the landscape Saturday evening and late night. Along with the rain high temperatures will make the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday’s high temperature will be before dawn in the low 60s and the air will cool into the upper 40s by late afternoon.
