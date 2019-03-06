13 charged in violent robberies in Kentucky, Tennessee, other states

BOWLING GREEN, KY (KFVS) - Thirteen people have been charged in connection with a string of robberies in North Carolina, Tennessee, Indiana and Kentucky; five of those are also charged in connection with the shooting death of a Bowling Green resident.
The seven count superseding indictment was unsealed on Tuesday, March 5.
- Jorge Santos Caballero-Melgar, 34, from Nashville was charged with carrying or possessing a firearm during a crime of violence, interference of commerce by robbery, murder through the use of a firearm during a crime of violence and illegal entry after deportation.
- Jonny Alexander Reyes-Martinez, 29, from Nashville was charged with carrying or possessing a firearm during a crime of violence, interference of commerce by robbery, murder through the use of a firearm during a crime of violence and being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm.
- Jose Adan Mejia Varela, 31, from Nashville was charged with carrying or possessing a firearm during a crime of violence, interference of commerce by robbery, murder through the use of a firearm during a crime of violence and being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm.
- Lillian Yamileth Duron, 31, from Nashville was charged with interference of commerce by robbery.
- Estrellita Soto, 35, from Nashville was charged with interference of commerce by robbery.
- Elmer Manuel Ordonez Sanchez, 25, from Nashville was charged with carrying or possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.
- Elvin Fernando Lopez Sanchez, 26, from Nashville was charged with carrying or possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.
- Javier Alexis Mejia Varela, 27, from Nashville was charged with carrying or possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.
- Brandon Michael Maldonado-Caro, 25, from Nashville was charged with carrying or possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.
- Alex Antonio Maldonado-Rodriguez, 34, from Nashville was charged with carrying or possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.
- Junior Esteban Bueso, 39, from Nashville was charged with carrying or possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.
- Jose Javier Cedillo-Sales, 28, from Nashville was charged with carrying or possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.
- Jamie Cedillo-Sales, 23, from Snow Hill, North Carolina, was charged with carrying or possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.
All 13 are accused of targeting primarily Hispanic-owned convenience stores and markets in the four states. Many of them live in Nashville, Tenn. where they allegedly identified businesses to rob, and organized plans to travel to the targeted businesses.
According to the indictment, they planned and robbed businesses including: Beat the Clock Tax Service in Lexington, Ky., taking about $67,000 in cash; La Despensa in Clarksville, Indiana, taking around $7,000 in cash; Lesly Jewelry and Perfume in Nashville, Tenn., taking about $200,000 in cash and jewelry; La Regia in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, taking about $25,000 in cash; and La Placita in Bowling Green, Ky., taking about $23,500 in cash.
They are accused of robbing multiple other businesses also.
The charge of carrying or possessing a firearm during a crime of violence carries a penalty of no more than 20 years in prison.
The charge of interference of commerce by robbery is for the March 17 robbery of La Placita in Bowling Green. It carries a term of imprisonment of no more than 20 years.
The Grand Jury further charged some of the defendants with murder for the death of a person during the robbery of La Placita in Warren County. This charge carries a maximum penalty of death or a term of life in prison.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Marissa Ford and Alicia Gomez. It’s being investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department and the FBI with assistance from the Warren County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office; Northampton County, VA Sheriff’s Office; Metro Nashville, TN Police Department; Rocky Mount, NC Police Department; Clayton, NC Police Department; Cary, NC Police Department; Henderson, NC Police Department; Snow Hill, NC Police Department; Chatham County, NC Sheriff’s Department; Department of Homeland Security; and U.S. Marshals. Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Weiser and Jo Lawless also assisted in the investigation.
