Cincinnati man gets 25 years for dealing carfentanil-laced heroin, attempting to murder witness

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man has been sentenced for dealing heroin laced with carfentanil and attempting to murder a witness.
Phillip Watkins, 34, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 300 months in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin laced with carfentanil and attempting to murder a witness he believed was going to testify against him if he went to trial on the drug charge.
Court documents say Watkins conspired with others in August 2016 to sell heroin laced with carfentanil, an animal tranquilizer 10,000 times more powerful than morphine, from a residence in the Elmwood Place neighborhood of Cincinnati and that users suffered both fatal and non-fatal overdoses of the potent drugs he sold.
Task force officers arrested Watkins in September 2016 and a federal grand jury indicted him that same month.
While in custody awaiting trial on those drug charges, Watkins learned of a potential witness against him in that case. Watkins arranged to have that witness killed to prevent their testimony. Law enforcement uncovered the plot and stopped it before the murder could take place. A grand jury indicted Watkins for witness tampering in March 2017.
“There is no deadlier poison than carfentanil. In dealing that drug, Watkins showed a disregard for human life, which he then confirmed by plotting to have the witness against him killed,” U.S. Attorney Benjamin C. Glassman said. “His 300-month sentence is a fitting punishment and will keep the community safe. I commend all of the law enforcement agencies participating in the Hamilton County Heroin Coalition Task Force. Their incredibly nimble work made this case possible. Enforcement efforts like these are a big part of turning the tide against synthetic opioids in Ohio.”
