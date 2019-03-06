Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky now offering on-site medical care

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is now ensuring that the homeless men and women staying there have a chance to get on-site medical care.
At the emergency shelter, food, clothes and warm beds are available during the winter. Now, for the first time, there is also a nurse practitioner, Brian Lawson, available five days a week.
Lawson spends hours at the shelter, treating anyone in need. The shelter is currently averaging about 80 guests a night.
“We’ve seen frostbite. We’ve seen high blood sugars. We’ve seen blood pressure. We’ve done HEP A vaccinations," said Kim Webb, the Executive Director. "We’ve done simplest things as Tums, simplest things as a cough drop can make the world of difference to anybody in here at night.”
Limited space inside the shelter means that sickness can spread quickly, especially right now during the cold and flu season.
Webb said that many of the homeless men and women who come in do not have health insurance or a primary care doctor, which forces them to go untreated or go to a hospital. The addition of medical care is supposed to help bridge that gap.
“If we can get them healthy when they’re in here, the likelihood of them getting anybody else sick, you know, that’s a benefit to our community," said Webb.
Webb said that it is part of a partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare, thanks to a grant. The on-site service has been in place since January.
“He has seen upwards of 40 to 50 individuals in four hours," said Webb.
Pamela Grant has been going to the winter shelter off and on for three years. She believes the new addition is a game changer.
“To be able to come here and see somebody without somebody judging you, it means the world," said Grant. “It helps from spreading it to everybody else. I think it’s a great thing.”
Webb said they have also been helping people connect with a primary doctor or get health insurance.
She is currently trying to find the funds to continue the medical services next winter as well.
The winter shelter opens every day at 6 p.m. It is first come, first serve.
