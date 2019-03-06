Father of teen in viral CovCath video to support anti-doxing legislation in Frankfort

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - On Wednesday, the father of 16-year-old Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann will be in Frankfort, Ky.
According to a Facebook post by Sandmann’s attorney, he and the teen’s father will be supporting Senate Bill 140. The bill is anti-doxing legislation, which would make it a crime to identify a minor online with the intent to intimidate, abuse, threaten, harass, or frighten.
The teen made headlines after an incident earlier this year in Washington, D.C. involving CovCath students. Videos of that incident garnered national attention.
The initial video showed the now self-identified Sandmann, a junior at CovCath, and Nathan Phillips, an indigenous man who was participating in the Indigenous Peoples March.
Sandmann and his classmates were in D.C. for the March For Life.
