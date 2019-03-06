FC Cincinnati adds former U.S. Men’s National Team player

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati picked up a big name on Wednesday with the addition of midfielder/defender Kenny Saief, who has appeared in four games with the U.S. Men’s National Team.
FCC acquired Saief, 25, on loan from the Belgian club RSC Anderlecht. He’s spent the last five seasons in Belgium where he’s been featured in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches.
“We are excited to add a player of Kenny’s caliber to our team,” FC Cincinnati Head Coach Alan Koch said. “He is someone who comes to our club with significant top-tier experience. We look forward to welcoming Kenny to Cincinnati and integrating him within our group immediately.”
FC Cincinnati will travel to Atlanta on Sunday, March 10, to face Atlanta United FC at 5 p.m. in a game that will be televised nationally on ESPN.
