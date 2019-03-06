GM to shut down West Chester plant

CINCINNATI, OH - General Motors will shut down its West Chester processing plant by May 31, according to a notice filed with the state of Ohio.
At least 101 employees will be laid off as a result of the closure of the 414,460-square-foot plant that opened in 2008 at 9287 Meridian Way, our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer report.
Of those employees, approximately 94 are represented by the U.A.W. International Union and United Auto Workers Local Union 696, the union which represents hourly workers at the facility.
The plant is part of GM’s supply chain, logistics, warehousing and distribution efforts, according to a company web page.
The layoffs are part of the Detroit-based automaker's latest round of cutbacks expected to save the company billions of dollars.
The company has already eliminated more than 10,000 jobs in the U.S. and Canada since November.
The last American-made Chevrolet Cruze will come off the assembly line Wednesday at GM's sprawling Ohio assembly plant near Youngstown, GM spokeswoman Kim Carpenter said Monday.
The plant closings come as the Detroit-based automaker moves toward shifting its focus to making trucks, SUVs and electric and autonomous vehicles.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
