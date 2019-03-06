GOP lawmakers cut DeWine’s gas tax hike to 10.7 cents; Gov. says it’s ‘grossly inadequate’

COLUMBUS (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Ohio lawmakers cut Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed gas tax hike to 10.7 cents per gallon, down from the 18-cents-per-gallon increase the governor wanted.
House Republicans on Tuesday night proposed increasing Ohio’s 28 cent-per-gallon gas tax to 38.7 cents, phased in over three years, our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer report. The first increase would come Oct. 1: a 5-cent increase. Diesel fuel would be increased by 20 cents and also phased in.
House lawmakers also proposed an annual $200 fee on electric vehicles and $100 fee on hybrids. They axed DeWine’s plan to index the gas tax increase to inflation going forward.
Their proposal would bring in about $872 million per year once fully phased in – not the $1.2 billion DeWine requested. The state keeps 60 percent of gas tax revenue; local governments get the rest.
DeWine spent Tuesday afternoon pitching Ohio's GOP-controlled Legislature on the need for a higher gas tax for roads and bridges. He wanted to raise Ohio's gas tax from 28 cents per gallon to 46 cents.
“Let me assure you that I am taking a minimalist, conservative approach, with this being the absolute bare minimum we need to protect our families and our economy,” DeWine told lawmakers in his first State of the State address. (He spent about a third of his 45-minute speech on the topic.)
DeWine told The Enquirer that 10.7 cents would be "grossly inadequate."
The money House lawmakers proposed would not pay for new projects and Ohio would "be lucky just to be able to maintain these roads." He added that not tying the gas tax to inflation would be a mistake.
"If you think the roads are bad now, (this plan) just won't do the job," DeWine said.
Still, Ohio House Republicans weren’t sold on DeWine’s plan to take Ohio from the state with the 29th highest gas tax to the fifth highest.
"We do know that there needs to be an investment in Ohio’s highways, bridges and roads,” Speaker Larry Householder said after the address. “I think that he’s looking at things maybe differently than some of us are. We’re trying to take care of our immediate needs.”
Ohio lawmakers also proposed eliminating the requirement for two license plates. Nineteen states, including Indiana and Kentucky, do not require front license plates.
House lawmakers offered $70 million for public transit, an increase from DeWine's proposed $40 million and the current $33 million but still significantly short of what transit advocates say they need.
Legislators also want to tax compressed natural gas and offer cities and townships the option to impose a $5 registration fee on vehicles. Another change would prohibit skateboards from being attached to the back of a vehicle.
House finance committee accepted the changes for consideration Tuesday evening and plan to vote on them Wednesday. A vote on the House floor is expected Thursday.
Despite criticism, DeWine’s gas tax ask was more conservative than Michigan’s: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a 45-cent-per-gallon increase to her state’s gas tax. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wants to increase the gas tax there by 20 cents. Both are Democrats.
DeWine says the House proposal isn’t enough, but “it’s a process. This is the beginning. We have a long way to go.”
