Green Twp police: Multiple drugs in system of January hit-and-run driver

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Green Township police have made an arrest in a January hit-and-run crash that took place on Wesselman Road.
Dylan Barber, 22, of Cleves, was the driver behind the wheel of a pickup truck that went left of center in the 6900 block of Wesselman before striking another vehicle head on, according to court documents. Barber is accused of fleeing the scene of the crash before rolling his truck into a ditch 1/2 mile down the road.
The first crash, which took place Jan. 5, sent two victims to the hospital. The 44-year-old driver suffered a fractured pelvis and internal bleeding. A 3-year-old child was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Barber was later arrested Feb. 26.
According to the Green Township police report, a blood sample was taken from Barber and sent to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office for testing. Those tests reportedly came back positive for fentanyl, norfentanyl and morphine. The report goes on to say an employee at the Coroner’s Office said: “There was potential for cocaine and marijuana,” but further testing was being done.
Barber was arrested on felony charges for aggravated vehicular assault and failing to stop after an accident. He’s currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on $120,000 bond.
Barber’s attorney could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
