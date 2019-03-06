2 hit by train in northern Kentucky, hospitalized

GRANT COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - Two people were hit by a train Wednesday in Grant County, Ky.
It happened around 4 p.m. along U.S. 25, near Needham Lane. Kentucky State Police say the victims, both female, were walking along the tracks when they were hit.
One of those victims was airlifted to an area hospital, and another was taken by ambulance.
Police say it’s not yet clear if they were attempting to cross the tracks at the time of the incident. FOX19 will continue to update this story.
