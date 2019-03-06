13 hurt in school bus crash with Rumpke truck

DEARBORN COUNTY, INDIANA (FOX19) - As many as 13 people are reported hurt in a crash involving a school bus and a Rumpke truck in southeastern Indiana Wednesday morning, dispatchers said.
Air Care confirmed they were asked to fly to the scene in the 8400 block of State Road 350 and Old State Route 350 but cannot due to snow showers in the area.
The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m.
