Incoming snow could make for tricky Friday morning commute

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - On Thursday, clouds will thicken in advance of a system that will bring light, accumulating snow from evening through the overnight.
Snow is expected to begin in metro Cincinnati after 10 p.m. Thursday and continue into Friday morning. The combination of air temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s and pavement temperatures just colder than freezing for the morning commute means the snow will be a wet snow and roads will be wet to slushy with some slick driving.
Elevated surfaces and bridge decks, especially in valleys where cold air pools and is slow to warm, are where the greatest driving problems are likely to be.
Most treated and heavily-traveled roads will be wet.
As Friday progresses the snow will change to a mix, then to rain, and by noon travel problems will be only isolated. It looks like a 1- to 2-inch event with isolated pockets where 3 inches accumulate. As is usually the case with wet snow much of it will melt on contact with paved surfaces and the greatest accumulations will be on vegetation.
