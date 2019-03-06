Permitless carry bill means changes for Kentucky gun owners

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky is a step closer to a new law that would allow anyone 21 and older to carry a concealed weapon without a permit or training.
Senate Bill 150 passed the Kentucky Senate in a 28-to-8 vote last week, and by a 60-to-37 vote in the House.
Groups like the National Rifle Association support the measure.
Kentucky State FOP officials took to social media saying in part they are very much supportive of citizens rights but “the need for the general public to know what to do if encountering law-enforcement while armed,” is a concern over this bill.
Gov. Matt Bevin says this bill doesn’t break new ground and only reaffirms the Second Amendment.
Bevin also says he’ll sign it once it gets to his desk, something online records show has occurred.
You can read a copy of the proposed bill here.
If the bill passes, Kentucky would join 14 other states that allow permitless carry.
