Man who offers to help woman with groceries accused of darting off with purse

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) - A man pretending to help an 86-year-old woman with her groceries has been accused of taking off with her purse.
It happened at Needler's Fresh Market in Middletown.
The pictures are a bit blurry but Middletown police hope someone can recognize the man in the surveillance pictures released on Tuesday.
Police say on Valentine's Day a man robbed an older woman running off with her purse. A witness, who didn't want to be identified tells FOX19 that as soon as she saw the man in the parking lot she could tell that he was up to something.
“We were just coming out of the store and she was in front of us and she went to her car. We come out and this guy was just pacing back and forth like he was having trouble with his cell phone. He would go towards her then he would stop," the witness said.
The witness says the man did eventually stop pacing and approached the 86-year-old woman while she was putting groceries in her car.
According to the police report the man asked the woman if she needed help with her groceries.
“He put one of her bags in her trunk and walked around her and got her purse and he just went off,” said the witness.
Police say the man ran towards the Dollar General store with all of the woman’s credit cards, personal information and her phone.
Other shoppers at the store say the recent robbery has made them more aware of their surroundings. Carol Miller who shops at the store occasionally says she’s sad that you can no longer trust people to help you with your groceries.
“I’ve gotten to the point where I try to ignore people if they say they’re going to help me because I don’t know if they are going to help me or hurt me so that’s a problem,” said Miller.
The victim was not hurt. We did speak with her this week off camera. She tells us that she is still upset that her purse was stolen but she hopes the man is caught and that she gets her belongings back.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.