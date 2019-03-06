Middletown police ‘ambush’ suspect to face judge

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) -The suspect accused of ambushing Middletown police last week is scheduled to face a judge Wednesday.
Jason Cooper, 49, is set to appear at 8:30 a.m. in Middletown Municipal Court, jail officials said.
Cooper was released from a hospital Tuesday and booked into the Middletown City Jail about 4 p.m., they said.
He was held overnight without bond on four charges: aggravated robbery, felonious assault, grand theft and theft.
Cooper is expected to face additional charges.
Police Chief Rodney Muterspaw has said Cooper was armed with a knife when he ambushed an officer, stole a cruiser and intentionally crashed it into another cruiser, sending an officer to the hospital.
