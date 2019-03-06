Photos appear to show Cincinnati officer asleep while on-duty

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Facebook post apparently showing photos of a Cincinnati officer sleeping in their patrol vehicle caused the department to initiate an investigation.
The photos, which show the officer in uniform, were posted to social media early Wednesday morning.
According to the post, someone commented saying the pictures were taken behind the old Cincinnati Academy of Physical Education in Winton Hills.
“We will review the officer’s conduct and any appropriate disciplinary action based on our Manual of Rules and Regulations,” the Cincinnati Police Department said.
In the Manual of Rules and Regulations for Cincinnati police, it states members should remain awake on duty.
“Members shall remain awake while on duty. If unable to do so, they shall so report to their immediate supervisor, who shall determine the proper course of action,” the manual reads.
FOX19 NOW is seeking comment from who posted the pictures and Sgt. Dan Hils, president of Cincinnati Police Department’s Fraternal Order of Police.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.