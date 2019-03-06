Police: 5 arrested in ‘large-scale’ Middletown meth dealer bust

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) - Five people were arrested after authorities say they executed a search warrant at the home of a large-scale meth distributor in Warren County.
The warrant was recently executed at 3218 Beatrice Dr. Police say Danielle Carr, who lives there, is a distributor of methamphetamine.
Middletown police, working with the Warren County Drug Task Force, seized 200 grams of meth, a small amount of fentanyl, ecstasy, and two loaded handguns.
Below is a list of people arrested after the search and the charges they are facing:
- Danielle Carr: drug trafficking, possession
- James Gambrel: drug possession, warrants
- Brandon Gambrel: warrants
- Justin Carr: obstructing official business, warrants
- Nathan Berry: warrants
