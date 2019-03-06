Police: Marijuana, white powder found during traffic stop involving NKY teacher

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - A Tri-State teacher was arrested in January on felony drug charges, according to Newport police.
Police say Derek Furnish, 39, was pulled over Jan. 18 in the 100 block of East 10th Street at 2:30 a.m. Officers ran Furnish’s plates and say records showed he failed to maintain his insurance.
During the stop, officers said they smelled marijuana and Furnish appeared “glassy.” They say he told police he smoked marijuana at his home shortly before driving. Police say they noticed a clear straw inside the door compartment when they asked him to step out of the vehicle. Furnish admitted to having a marijuana roach in his pocket along with a small metal container, police say.
They found a piece of folded up paper that also smelled like marijuana, but when they opened the paper, a white, powdery substance was inside. Police determined the substance was cocaine and placed Furnish under arrest and took the straw from the compartment in the door.
Furnish is charged for failure to maintain vehicle insurance, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Sources tell FOX19 that Furnish was a teacher in Burlington, Ky. at the time of the incident.
Court records show Furnish was sentenced to 18 months parole which began Feb. 19.
