3 teens charged after deer urine prank at Walmart store in Danville

(WAVE) - Three Kentucky teens trying to pull a prank are now facing criminal mischief charges.
Police said the trio opened several bottles of deer urine at the Walmart store in Danville, then sprayed it all over the store, Lexington TV station WLEX reported.
Hunters use it to attract deer.
The damage topped $2,000, WLEX reported.
Police said the scent was still extremely powerful three days after the prank.
“(The teens were) very remorseful,” Danville Police Assistant Chief Glenn Doan told WLEX. “(They) looked at it as a prank. I don’t think they had any idea what it could turn into and how it could damage that property, decrease its value and make it unusable.”
