Willoughby police use 10 doses of Narcan to revive unconscious driver (video)

WILLOUGHBY, OH (WOIO) - Police in Willoughby have released dramatic video of officers reviving an unconscious driver with Narcan, which reverses the effects of opioids.
Police were called to the scene on SR 91 south of Euclid Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, officers said they found a black Ford F350 pickup stopped in the southbound lane.
The driver, 37-year-old Anthony Sobecki of Wickliffe, was slumped over, passed out behind the wheel with his foot on the break and the truck in drive, police said.
One responding officer reached inside the vehicle and put the truck in park, before removing the key from the ignition, while another attempted to rouse Sobecki.
According to police, the first two doses of Narcan administered were ineffective. Willoughby Fire and Rescue arrived and administered eight more doses.
Sobecki regained consciousness after his 10th dose of Narcan and was then transported to Lake West Medical Center for treatment.
An investigation at the scene suggested to officers that Sobecki was driving under the influence, according to the police report.
Sobecki was charged with OVI, driving under suspension and driving in marked lanes. Other criminal charges could be forthcoming.
He will have an initial appearance at the Willoughby Municipal Court on March 7 at 8:15 a.m.
