Wind Chill Factors Near Zero This Morning

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - With the exception of a very scattered light snow showered this morning we stay quiet until late Thursday into Friday with our next system that could bring us some slack driving.
Look at a sun and cloud mix this afternoon and a high in the upper 20′s.
We will reach the mid 30′s on Thursday but by Thursday evening snow showers into early Friday morning while most of it will create wet pavement Thursday evening look at freezing conditions overnight.
Friday morning could be slick with light snow in the area changing over to rain showers by mid to late morning.
Then look for the chance for thunderstorms and rain on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.