Yet another cold day! Snow on the way tomorrow.

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It is going to be a cold day with daytime highs only in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Snow will develop and move into our region starting tomorrow afternoon and evening. Accumulating snow is expected overnight with around an inch possible by Friday morning. South of the Ohio River, there is the chance of 1-2 inches of snow.
Warmer than average conditions are on the way this weekend. Showers will be possible. By early next week, daytime highs will fall back to around average.
