Bengals finalize Zac Taylor’s coaching staff with 2 hires

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -
Those ‘stripes’ are coaches and the new staff is finally official after months of build-up.
The Bengals announced Thursday new head coach Zac Taylor finalized his coaching staff with the hire of two new assistant coaches.
They hired Mark Duffner, 65, to be the senior defensive assistant and Gerald Chatman, 30, to be a defensive assistant.
Duffner spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as linebackers coach, team officials say, and as defensive coordinator for the Bucs’ final 11 games.
He got his coaching start at Ohio State as a graduate assistant from 1975 to 1976. Duffner was also the defensive coordinator at UC from 1977 to 1980.
Team officials say Chatman spent the last two seasons with Tennessee State as their defensive ends and outside linebackers coach. He was also the team’s special teams coordinator in 2018.
He held an off-season coaching intern position with the Bengals in 2018.
Cincinnati parted ways with longtime leader Marvin Lewis Dec. 31 and began the new year with a search for a new coach for the first time in 16 years.
Former Queen City resident and University of Cincinnati Bearcats offensive coordinator Zac Taylor officially landed the job Feb. 4.
The announcement came less than 24 hours after Taylor’s Rams lost Super Bowl LIII to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Taylor held the offensive coordinator role for Los Angeles as well.
Taylor quickly began filling out his coaching roster, minus a defensive coordinator.
Just three days after Taylor’s official hire, he brought Brian Callahan to the team to be his offensive coordinator Feb. 7 along with three other assistants.
It was only 14 days -- though it felt like longer -- that the Bengals secured their defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo Feb. 21.
With the hire of Duffner and Chatman, the Bengals say Taylor’s team is finalized.
Here’s a look at the 2019 coaching staff:
HEAD COACH:
- Zac Taylor
ASSISTANT COACHES:
- Lou Anarumo (defensive coordinator)
- Bob Bicknell (wide receivers)
- Joey Boese (strength and conditioning)
- Brian Callahan (offensive coordinator)
- James Casey (tight ends)
- Gerald Chatman (defensive assistant)
- Brayden Coombs (assistant special teams)
- Mark Duffner (senior defensive assistant)
- Nick Eason (defensive line)
- Todd Hunt (assistant strength and conditioning)
- Daronte Jones (secondary/cornerbacks)
- Jordan Kovacs (defensive quality control)
- Brad Kragthorpe (offensive assistant)
- Robert Livingston (secondary/safeties)
- Tem Lukabu (linebackers)
- Ben Martin (assistant offensive line)
- Dan Pitcher (assistant quarterbacks)
- Darrin Simmons (special teams coordinator)
- Jemal Singleton (running backs)
- Garrett Swanson (assistant strength and conditioning)
- Jim Turner (offensive line)
- Alex Van Pelt (quarterbacks)
STAFF:
- Doug Rosfeld (director of coaching operations)
