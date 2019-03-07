Boy forced to wipe Ash Wednesday cross off forehead at Utah school

BOUNTIFUL, UT (KSTU/CNN) - A teacher is apologizing after she didn’t allow one of her students to wear a religious symbol at school.
Like millions of Catholics and Christians around the world, fourth-grader William McLeod received an ash cross on his forehead to commemorate Ash Wednesday, the start of the Easter season.
But the boy's teacher made him wipe it off when he got to school.
"They put it on your forehead to show holiness," William said.
He was the only student in his class with an ash cross on his forehead.
“A lot of students asked me what it is, I said I’m Catholic. It’s the first day of Lent. It’s Ash Wednesday,” William said.
The cross didn’t stay on William’s forehead very long.
“The teacher walked over and said like, ‘What is that?’ And I was like it’s Ash Wednesday, and I’m Catholic. It’s the first day of Lent and was like, ‘No, it’s inappropriate. Go take it off,’” William said.
His attempt to explain the meaning of the symbol fell on deaf ears.
“She took me aside and she said, ‘You have to take it off.’ So she gave me a de-infection wipe, whatever they are called, and she made me wipe it off,” William said.
He said it happened as many of his classmates watched.
“They saw the teacher wipe it off because they wiped it off in front of all my friends,” William said. “I felt, like, really bad.”
The school’s principal called William’s grandmother as soon as she learned of the incident. The teacher also called.
“I was pretty upset,” Karen Fisher said. “I asked her if she read the Constitution with the First Amendment and she said, ‘No’ and ‘Ohhhh.’”
The Davis School District said what happened is not acceptable.
“Why that even came up, I have no idea,” said Chris Williams, spokesperson for Davis School District.
The district wants students of all faiths to feel welcomed.
“When a student comes in to school with ashes on their forehead, it’s not something we say please take off,” Williams said.
Later in the day, William received candy and a handwritten message from his teacher.
“It said, ‘William, I am so sorry. I hope we can move things from here,’” he said.
He and his family said they hope this will serve as a valuable learning experience.
“I hope it helps somebody, and I hope it never happens again. And I don’t think it will,” Fisher said.
The school district is taking the incident seriously and conducting an investigation. The teacher could face disciplinary action.
