Former police chief says ISP won’t be only agency investigating crash between school bus, Rumpke truck

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (FOX19) - While the victims of a Wednesday bus crash work to recover, Indiana State Police are continuing to work to figure out exactly what happened.
The southeastern Indiana crash hospitalized 20 people. The collision, involving a school bus and a garbage truck, took place around 8 a.m. along State Road 350 in Aurora.
Former Blue Ash Police Chief Paul Hartinger says ISP won’t be the only agency investigating the incident.
“Was there a mechanical issue? Was there an impairment issue with the operators of the vehicles? Was it an environmental issue? Ice on the roadways and things like that -- we have to look at a lot of different factors when we look at these crashes,” said Hartinger. “Primarily, we want to know what the mistake was made that caused the crash. There’s always some kind of causative factor.”
Hartinger, retired as the Blue Ash Police Chief, says while officers are on the scene the first information they collect are witness statements, road conditions and they’ll document what they can about traffic signals in the area.
“Crash damage, maybe somebody says ‘Hey, one person was coming from one direction, the other another’ we can put those pieces together quickly. The harder thing is causative factors, impairment issues and maybe safety vehicle issues,” said Hartinger.
Indiana State Police have released a statement saying they will be testing both the bus driver and the Rumpke truck driver for drugs and alcohol though neither are believed to be a factor in the crash.
“In a case like this the transportation system that owns the buses, whether it’s the school system or maybe a private organization, they’re probably going to have a safety committee or safety person that’s going to come out and take a look," said Hartinger.
Rumpke confirmed that its safety department will also be investigating this incident.
“They have records of the vehicles. They have records of all the drivers records from the company. They also, you know, they might be able to point out things with the vehicle that we’re not familiar with,” Hartinger said.
It’s tough to put a time table on when police will be able to pinpoint exactly what caused the crash.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.