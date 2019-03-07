’Gang of Five’ Cincinnati City Council members to face judge in secret texting case

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Five members of Cincinnati City Council’s self-proclaimed “Gang of Five" are scheduled to face a judge Thursday as they seek his approval to a proposed settlement in the lawsuit over their secret texts and email.
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Ruehlman is expected to address P.G. Sittenfeld, Chris Seelbach, Wendell Young, Tamaya Dennard and Greg Landsman when the proceeding begins at 10 a.m.
The judge insisted all five elected officials appear before him in court before he signed off on the settlement.
Ruehlman could hold one of them, Young, in contempt of court. for violating the judge’s order to retain all his text messages and emails from Jan. 1 through most of October.
The judge issued the order as part of a public records lawsuit related to a secret text string the “Gang” communicated on outside of Ohio Open Meetings Act.
Now, as part of the settlement, the rest of the secret messages will be released and the elected officials admit to breaking the law by discussing city business through their communications. Young also admits he destroyed his text messages, according to a copy of the proposed settlement FOX19 NOW obtained earlier this week.
Young has never publicly explained why he destroyed his texts and repeatedly declined comment on the matter last year.
More recently, he did not respond to a request for comment earlier this week when the terms of the lawsuit settlement were revealed.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters convened a grand jury to look into the matter in late November.
That came as a result of a city attorney disclosing to an attorney for the anti-tax activist behind the lawsuit that Young had purposely deleted his texts from his phone, court records show.
Another council member’s texts also were gone, the attorney, Emily Woerner, told Brian Shrive, who then made their private discussion public by putting it in a court record.
Dennard’s phone fell into a pool sometime in March or April, accidentally destroying her texts, according to court records.
All this is costing Cincinnati taxpayers dearly.
The city of Cincinnati will issue a total payment to the anti-tax activist who sued, Mark Miller of Coalition Opposed to Additional Taxes and Spending (COAST) in the amount of $101,000 “as a civil forfeiture, statutory damages and payment of reasonable attorneys’ fees," city records show.
Here’s how it breaks out:
- $90,000 to cover Miller’s court costs. He was represented by the Finney Law Firm.
- $10,000 in statutory forfeiture for Councilman Wendell Young destroying his text messages by deleting them from his phone
- $1,000 to Miller
This comes on top of $71,963 the city already spent last year in outside lawyers and a vendor for the five council members: P.G. Sittenfeld, Chris Seelbach, Wendell Young, Tamaya Dennard and Greg Landsman.
The city had approved spending up to $150,000 for outside attorneys.
The city’s staff lawyers spent an estimated 450 hours on the case, according to Emily Smart Woerner, chief counsel of litigation in the City Solicitor’s Office.
We asked the city to tell how much money all those hours cost taxpayers and got this response from Woerner:
“.....attorneys in the City Solicitor’s Office are salaried employees who, for the most part, do not bill their time to other departments. Therefore, the City does not have a record that reflects the expense of City attorneys’ time spent on this matter. However, the City Solicitor’s Office does maintain a timesheet database which provides a rough estimate of time that some members of the department have spent on this case. That estimated number of hours is 405.”
That’s not a good enough explanation for Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman. He wrote an email to City Solicitor Paula Boggs-Muething requesting a monetary figure.
“Please provide my office with an updated invoice for any costs billed to the city related to the Gang of Five case,” he wrote Monday. "Please provide the information in the same format provided previously to my office.
“I realize city council authorized a spend of $150K. Taxpayers deserve to know how much of their money was spent protecting five members of council who broke Ohio Open Meeting Laws. I am still unclear how much it cost the city to defend the Gang of Five.”
As part of the settlement, Cincinnati city officials now also have to draw up meeting minutes based on the secret texts and emails so there is a public record of the communications.
The settlement also requires the Gang of Five to release the texts and emails they exchanged between Jan. 1 through most of October.
We are expecting those to be released sometime after court Thursday.
Deters described the texts as “sophomoric in nature and will probably be embarrassing,"
The case began in April when Miller filed suit, accusing the Democrats as “a cabal of five rogue members” of council holding illegal, secret meetings via email and text messages to discuss Mayor John Cranley asking the then-City Manager Harry Black to resign in violation of Ohio’s Sunshine Law and the city charter.
Last fall, Ruehlman ordered the Gang to turn over all texts and emails from Jan. 1 through most of October, even ones they exchanged with just one other person. That was more than the lawsuit sought, just six weeks of messages in March and April.
City attorneys appealed the ruing to the First District Court of Appeals.
Since the lawsuit was filed, attorneys for the Gang have released all of the text messages they exchanged in the group string, not ones exchanged between two council members.
Those messages were eyebrow-raising, with Young calling the mayor a liar and referring to him as “little sucker."
In another, Sittenfeld urged the former city manager to seek counseling.
In other messages, Black promised Seelbach he would fix problems with the streetcar if Seelbach would vote to keep Black.
The Gang also discussed Cranley’s nominee to the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority board (which was ultimately rejected in a 6-3 vote) and FC Cincinnati’s stadium in the West End.
The messages we expect to see released now in light of the settlement are ones council members exchanged one-on-one.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.