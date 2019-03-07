Gang of Five: Council’s secret texts are out - and they’re explosive

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - They’re out!
Cincinnati City Council’s self-proclaimed ‘Gang of Five’'s secret text messages were finally released by the city Thursday - and they’re explosive.
The lunchtime copy dump came after a judge ordered P.G. Sitenfeld, Tamaya Dennard, Chris Seelbach, Greg Landsman and Wendell Young all into court and told them they violated the public trust and should resign.
There are thousands of messages, and we are still sorting through them.
But at one point in all the texting back and forth, Landsman pondered whether it was legal.
"I also worry that we’re coming close to opening ourselves to a sunshine law issue with this text thread,' Landsman texted Sittenfeld on March 18, 2018.
Here’s a sampling of what we’ve seen so far:
Sittenfeld and Seelbach discussed Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman’s remarks during a radio show earlier in the day on Jan. 16, 2018.
They criticized him for “using his wife,” who was battling breast cancer at the time, for for political gain.
'I guess you heard Smitherman was going after you super hard today on 700," Seelbach texted Sittenfeld.
Later in the texting discussion, Sittenfeld tapped: “He’s so unhinged. I did hear it. Do you think it’s worth my doing anything?”
Seelbach: “Do nothing. He wants to get under your skin.”
Sittenfeld responded: “It seems so desperate, and like he feels so threatened.”
“And the fact that he’s using his wife, saying ‘While I’m home caring for my dying wife...' is disgusting," Seelbach texted.
Sittenfeld: “It really is grotesque. Using that for a political agenda is actually staggering.”
Seelbach: “As I’ve said for 6 years, both Cranley and Smitherman seem to have serious mental illnesses."
Pamela Smitherman, 48, lost her battle with breast cancer and died Jan. 15.
In another exchange, Dennard refered to the number-two ranking official in the Cincinnati Police Department at the time, Assistant Chief David Bailey, as “a racist."
“Just saw your tweet,” she texted Seelbach on March 8,, 2018. “Not trying to undermine your friendship, but Bailey is a racist and has been for some time.”
Bailey referred us to his lawyer, Brian Gillan, when we reached him for comment. We have a message into him and will update this story once we hear back.
Bailey was told to resign or be fired from the police department after more than 30 years on March 8, court records show.
We are continuing to read through thousands of texts and will continue to update this story on air starting at 4 p.m. and all our digital platforms.
You can also see them for yourself here.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.