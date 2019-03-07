Hundreds dine at Forest Park restaurant to support fallen officer’s family

FOREST PARK, OH (FOX19) - It has almost been two months since officer Dale Woods was killed in the line of duty while working a traffic crash in Colerain Township, but his memory has not been forgotten.
On Wednesday night hundreds packed into Shooters Restaurant in Forest Park. It wasn’t any regular night at Shooters. Each seat filled and plate served was a way to give back to the Woods family who have been through so much.
On Jan. 7, Woods died from his injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while on duty. His three children remain close and lean on each other to overcome the tragedy.
“We’ve been OK. We’re sticking together. We’ve had our ups and downs but we’re getting through it day by day,” said 19-year-old Hallie, the officer's middle child.
She works at the restaurant. Her manager decided to host the fundraiser giving 20 percent of all proceeds to the family.
The officer’s son Collin says it was uplifting to see how many people showed up to show they care.
“It makes me feel really good knowing that we have so many people supporting us,” said the 15-year-old.
The officer’s oldest child, Trinity, says they never imagined this type of grief would strike their family.
“We never in a million years thought this would happen, but they put their lives out there on the line every single day and you never know,” said 22-year-old Trinity.
Though the three siblings lost their father, the community has done their best to make sure they never feel alone. The manager at Shooters says around 200 people showed up at the restaurant Wednesday night.
The family says they will have more fundraisers and they are planning to use the money to start a scholarship in Officer Dale Woods’ name.
