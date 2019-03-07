Local prosecutor to announce ‘Second Chances’ partnership

COVINGTON, KY. (FOX19) - Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders will be on hand to announce a new partnership his office is launching Thursday with a “life change” facility that helps at-risk and disadvantaged people break barriers and reach their highest potential.
“Second Chances” unites Life Learning Center in Covington with the Commonwealth Attorney to offer diversion and alternative sentencing opportunities.
It’s geared for those facing certain criminal charges, and expands programs that reduce recidivism, provide critical skills, and keep our communities safer, according to Life Learning Center.
Details about how it will all work will be unveiled during a 7 p.m. program at Life Learning Center, 20 W.18th St. There also will be a 6 p.m. reception.
Sanders and Life Learning Center President Alecia Webb-Edgington will be among the speakers.
They will be joined by Matthew Charles, the first man freed under the federal First Step Act, a prison and sentencing reform legislation mentioned by President Donald Trump , who featured Charles during his recent State of the Union address.
Holly Harris, president of the Coalition for Public Safety, the nation’s largest bipartisan organization working to make the justice system more effective, will announce a surprise grant to support the new partnership.
Emcee will be Rocky Boiman, an 8-year NFL veteran, Super Bowl champion, ESPN analyst and local radio host.
Life Learning Center (LLC) is a non-profit organization founded by William P. Butler that helps “at-risk” citizens reach their highest potential by finding a living wage career.
The 12-week education and care continuum focuses on addressing barriers in all domains of life: physical, relational, spiritual, financial, and emotional.
In addition to life skill training, the care continuum provides on-site resources such as legal aid, food assistance, tax prep assistance, mental health counseling, and more.
In addition to LLC’s Community Partners, Candidates meet weekly with an assigned Candidate Support Coordinator to help obtain employment and achieve his/her personal milestones.
For more information about the Center, visit www.lifelearningcenter.us
The Coalition for Public Safety’s mission is to maximize the effective and fair use of limited public resources in the criminal justice system and to promote a system grounded in fairness, due process, justice and the rule of law.
It supports federal, state and local efforts to prevent violence and reduce crime, to achieve swift and fair outcomes for both the accused and the victims, and to ensure proportionality of criminal laws and penalties.
For more information, visit https://www.coalitionforpublicsafety.org.
