Popular Oakley bookstore to reopen
March 7, 2019 at 12:05 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 12:05 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A popular Oakley bookstore will be reopening in April.

Blue Manatee children’s bookstore will reopen as the Blue Manatee Literacy Project that is aimed at boosting children’s reading skills.

For every book sold, one will be donated to a needy Cincinnati student that is age and level appropriate.

“The Blue Manatee has always been more than just a bookstore. It is a place that is meant to light a spark inside of children. It creates a love of books and reading from an early age. We want to take that spark outside of the store and give more children the opportunity to experience the joy of reading. the store will still be a place to buy books, attend story times, meet authors and buy gifts. But now, through every purchase, you are directly investing into literacy programs for communities all around the Cincinnati area. We can’t wait to share more about the Blue Manatee Literacy Project with you on April 2nd,” their website reads.

Your favorite floaty potato is back! The Blue Manatee bookstore will open on April 2nd! Get ready to learn all about our new nonprofit organization, the Blue Manatee Literacy Project and how the dollars you spend at the bookstore will help develop much needed literacy programming in the Cincinnati region.

Posted by blue manatee children's bookstore on Thursday, March 7, 2019

The Blue Manatee Literacy Project store will reopen on April 2 and has a calendar of events including story times, interactive storytelling, author visits and events.

Store hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

