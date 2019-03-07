Popular Oakley bookstore to reopen

“The Blue Manatee has always been more than just a bookstore. It is a place that is meant to light a spark inside of children. It creates a love of books and reading from an early age. We want to take that spark outside of the store and give more children the opportunity to experience the joy of reading. the store will still be a place to buy books, attend story times, meet authors and buy gifts. But now, through every purchase, you are directly investing into literacy programs for communities all around the Cincinnati area. We can’t wait to share more about the Blue Manatee Literacy Project with you on April 2nd,” their website reads.