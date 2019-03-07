West Chester morgue mystery no longer a cold case

WEST CHESTER, OH (FOX19) - A Butler County cold case that has baffled investigators for four years is cold no more.
It will be four years on Thursday since a trio of brothers in West Chester found a woman’s skull in the woods. FOX19 has covered past unsuccessful attempts to identify her.
But through better DNA testing, the woman has been identified and her family has been located.
There’s no word yet whether the woman’s remains will be cremated or buried. But by this time Thursday night, we’ll know who she is and everything else they’ve learned through her DNA. The woman’s family, the coroner tells FOX19, while grateful, issued a statement through their attorney and wishes to remain anonymous.
It’s still surreal for Randy Wilhelm as he looks over the woods behind his house -- that’s where his three sons Parker, Cole, and Caleb stumbled across a human skull.
Four years later, after countless improvements in DNA testing and a continual checking of databases, as well as a trace of of the woman’s unique, expensive dental implants, the case remained cold. Dr. Lisa Mannix, back in 2017, said she recovered some 205 of the mystery woman’s 206 bones. But with no flesh, there was no way to test for toxicology.
It’s unclear how she died.
“It almost looked like she went to sleep out there. But it’s hard for us to know and I doubt if we’ll ever know,” said Wilhelm.
