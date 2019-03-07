Winter Weather Advisory: Dusting will be followed by 2nd band of accumulating snow

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Winter Weather Advisory was issued early Thursday. It will run through 10 a.m. Friday.
By midnight, a few spots may see a dusting of light snow but most areas will experience only flurries.
After midnight a second band of snow arrives and by 5 a.m. and through the Friday morning commute snow will be falling and accumulating. Road temps will be close to freezing and air temps will be freezing -- or a bit colder -- for the morning drive and that will result in wet to slushy roads.
Main roads will respond well to treatment and secondary, rural, residential and elevated roads will have several hours with slick spots. By 11 a.m. temps will be warmer than freezing and the snow will be tapering off and roads will become simply wet.
