Winter Weather Advisory: Snow is coming

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Another round of snow, hopefully our last for this winter season, is coming Friday, just in time for your morning commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued early Thursday that goes into effect at 4 p.m. and runs through 10 a.m. Friday.
Friday will be a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day
Snow will start flying during the evening commute home Thursday night, but the biggest impact will be late into early Friday.
By daybreak, the low temperature will drop to 29 degrees.
Expect a slower-than-normal morning commute as snow continues until mid-morning.
By then, we should have a wet and slush 1-2 inches on the ground.
Temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s and low 40s by Friday afternoon.
There’s a chance for rain between noon and 4 p.m.
Friday night will be cloudy with a low around 33.
More rain is likely this weekend as the warm-up continues.
Saturday’s high temperature will push into the mid-50s,
The sun is expected to return Sunday as the high tops out around 53 degrees.
