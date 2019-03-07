WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY TONIGHT

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - We are dry for your Thursday morning into this afternoon but then a burst of snow moving in tonight will slow us up for Friday morning. A winter weather advisory will go into effect this evening and remain until 10 AM Friday. While some snow showers will start to fly during the evening drive our biggest impact will occur late night into Friday morning’s commute. A wet slushy 1 to 2 inches likely on the ground by mid morning. Look for slick and slow travel before a rain change over late Friday morning into the afternoon.