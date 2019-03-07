CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -We started the day on a dry note, but snow moving in this evening and tonight will slow us up for the Friday morning commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for the entire area at 4pm today and remain until 10 AM Friday.
While some snow showers will start to fly during the evening drive, our biggest impact will occur late night into Friday morning’s commute.
A wet and slushy 1 to 2 inches are possible by mid morning. Expect slick and slow travel before a change-over to rain late Friday morning into the afternoon.
Temperatures will start to warm towards the weekend. After a high of 35 degrees today, we will be in near 40 degrees on Friday and then into the mid / upper 50′s both Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday will see periods of rain with some thunder, with drier weather forecast for Sunday.
