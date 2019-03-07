13-year-old riding bus at time of IN crash: ‘I think I got knocked out for a minute’

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (FOX19) - A bus crash in southeastern Indiana hospitalized 20 people Wednesday. One parent that spoke with FOX19 says it may be time to look at seat belts on school buses.
The bus collided with a garbage truck along State Road 350 near Mt. Sinai Road in Aurora.
Jason, 13, was on the bus at the time of the incident. He says he was sitting down when it happened.
“I was right in the very first seat where they rear-ended it,” he said.
The teen’s father says he was shocked when he saw the bus.
The crash took place around 8 a.m. Indiana State Police say the bus, operated by 64-year-old Raymond Neis, hit the rear of a garbage truck driven by 38-year-old Brian Rumpke.
More than 20 people were hospitalized.
“I remember him stamping on the brakes,” said Jason. “And then I think I got knocked out for a minute. And then I think I remember me waking up and I just got out of the bus, someone runs up to the front, and they said they were like jumping into my arms so I jumped into their arms.”
Indiana State Police said both the bus driver and the garbage truck driver submitted to a blood test while at the hospital. They do not suspect alcohol or drugs to be a factor.
Jason’s dad said the community may need to have an essential conversation about seat belts.
“A lot of them had broken noses, head injuries that would not have happened had there been seat belts on the bus,” he said. “We got to figure out a way to make that happen.”
After this, Jason said he may want to put the brakes on taking the bus for a while.
“Yeah, I’m paranoid," he said.
He says he’s going to ask mom and dad to drive him to school on Thursday.
Everyone has been released from the hospital except for the bus driver and one child who has two broken legs.
